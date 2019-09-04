Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

FORMER Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Alderman Elliot Madanke Dube, has died.

Ald Dube (79) died on Friday and will be buried today at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

In a statement, Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni paid tribute to Ald Dube for his contribution towards the city’s upliftment and development.

He said Ald Dube tirelessly represented the underprivileged members of the society.

“His Worship the Mayor, Councillors of the City of Bulawayo, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube, staff members and residents wish to convey our profound grief and sorrow to the Dube family at the death of Alderman Dube on the Friday 30 August 2019,” said Clr Mguni.

“His death has left a vacuum which the city will not be able to fill for many years to come. He was a gallant son of Bulawayo who played an important role in the development of the city.”

He said Ald Dube served as a councillor from 1983 to 2000, and held the deputy mayor post between 1993 and 1994.

“Alderman Dube was elected into office in 1983 and served as councillor for the Magwegwe West and Magwegwe North area until the year 2000, serving a total of 17 years in Council. He also served as Deputy Mayor of the City of Bulawayo for the 1993/1994 Municipal year,” said Clr Mguni.

He said Ald Dube was a member of Council in various committees such as the General Purposes Committee, Town Lands and Planning Committee, Health Housing and Amenities and Liquor Committee now known as the Health, Housing and Education Committee.

“He also served in various outside bodies such as the St John’s Ambulance Association, Zimbabwe Omnibus Company (ZOC), the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Esigodini Ncema Intensive Conversation Area Committee,” said Clr Mguni.

“He also served in various internal committees such as the Bulawayo 100 Years Celebrations Committee, Matabeleland North Provincial Committee, Association of Union Councils, Bulawayo Twinning Committee, Bulawayo Medical Aid Society Committee of Management, Local Authorities Pension Fund and Bulawayo Municipal Employees Union.”

Mourners are gathered at his Pumula North house, number 7321/2. Ald Dube is survived by 12 children, 31 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Clr Mguni said a special council meeting will be held to honour Ald Dube before his burial.

He said Councillors, Aldermen and Freemen are to attend the meeting. —@michellzvanyanyan2