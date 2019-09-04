Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

SOUTHERN Africa Development Community (Sadc) on Wednesday condemned the violent attacks on foreign nationals in the country and called to a lasting solution to the

A spate of violent attacks that broke out in Johannesburg city on Sunday and spread to the central business district on Monday and some parts of Pretoria saw the looting and destruction of more than 50 foreign- owned shops, while cars were torched and people were killed and injured.

The attacks have been condemned by most African governments.

Sadc executive secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax yesterday described the xenophobia attacks as inhuman.

More to follow. . .