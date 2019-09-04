Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach, Thulani Sibanda, is optimistic his side will improve in the coming games and survive relegation from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Chiefs are presently second from the bottom with 18 points from 21 games, which is five points away from safety. They have only managed four victories, six draws and a massive 11 defeats this season.

Sibanda quit Chiefs earlier this year when the club decided to hire Joseph Sibindi in line with Zifa’s requirements for coaches with Caf A badges, but returned a few weeks into the season as a physical trainer following a disastrous start.

Sibanda, a holder of a Caf B as well as Scottish C coaching licence, was recently given the green light to coach Chiefs in the PSL, said his side was not bedridden although they are second from the bottom of the league table.

“If you look at our position, it’s not so many points away from safety. If we can squeeze two or three wins, we will be out of the relegation zone. We still have a lot of hope that we will survive of course. We need to make sure that we start collecting points, especially at home. The boys are young and we just need to psyche them up to ensure that they are geared for the challenge ahead,” said Sibanda.

Last season Chiefs survived relegation on the last day of the season despite having shocked champions FC Platinum, Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars along the way. The only big side Chiefs have floored in 2019 is Dynamos, who they beat 2-0 on May 18. On Sunday, they brought back their “A” game when they drew 3-3 against title hopefuls Caps United. If their performance on Sunday is anything to go by, then they won’t be departing the topflight league, at least this season. – @innocentskizoe