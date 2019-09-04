Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Rhumba band, Tshitshi Super Sounds, will represent Bulawayo province at the Chibuku Road to Fame national finals after winning the provincial competition this past weekend.

The provincial competition was held at Phekiwe Sports Bar in Nkulumane and the group beat five others. For their efforts, they walked away $1 500 richer. In second place was last year’s provincial champions African Tribe (Afro Jazz) who received $1 300 and third were Zviremba Stars (Sungura) who pocketed $1 200.

Isaiah Ngwenya, Tshitshi Super Sounds’ lead vocalist, said they were delighted to have won the competition.

“We weren’t expecting to win since we’re a group that’s still in its infancy. Tshitshi was up against seasoned campaigners in the competition and we were shocked when we were announced as the winners,” said Ngwenya.

The three-member group based in Nkulumane was formed in January this year and comprises Ngwenya, Yeyisani Ndlovu (who plays the rhythm guitar) and Nanzerick Sibanda (on lead guitar).