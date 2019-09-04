Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Gwanda

UP-AND-COMING Bulawayo and Gwanda artistes gave stellar performances at Phoenix Pub, popularly known as Eyadini, in Gwanda this past Saturday.

So good were the artistes that they left rhumba sensation Madlela Skhobokhobo in awe over the talent and zeal they have in making a breakthrough in the cut-throat industry.

Most who thronged the pub were eager to see Madlela in action not knowing they would get a good deal from the up-and-coming house and dancehall musicians.

By 9PM, security details were in control of troublesome revellers who wanted to gate crash, but the Bulawayo Scorpions security made sure none of that happens.

Performances started just after 10PM with Nkulumane High School Form 3 student, King Adiza, who is slowly penetrating the industry with his Ndebele dancehall. Jah Practice and Jah Cyclone brought out a collabo performance with their dedication song to event organisers, DTL Records and fascinated event attendees who requested for an encore thrice.

With Eyadini almost full, Madlela eventually took to the stage and gave a solid top-drawer three-hour performance. His collaboration track, Celebration, with Boyoyo won the hearts of many as it was his first time to perform it in Gwanda.

Madlela drove back to Bulawayo a rich man as fans were throwing $5 bond notes and some foreign currency onto the stage throughout his performance.

Gwanda’s Zhezhingtons” marvellous performance in front of his home crowd also earned him some two cents from revellers as he played his collaboration songs – Ukuthula and Unithembisile – with Madlela.

Up-and-coming singing group GDA’s entrance with their love song Asiphinde Futhi proved that there are darlings to many, having been in Gwanda’s entertainment scene for over a decade now. Another notable performance was from Gwanda’s Master Zhoe who is set to warm up the stage for sungura king Macheso and Madlela this Friday at Homestead Conference Centre in Bulawayo.

Accompanied by a dance group which had well-choreographed drills, Master Zhoe enthralled patrons with his songs Udlala Njani, My One and Only and soulfoul Ndinewe. Just as he was about to leave the stage, Madlela called on all the artistes who had performed to honour them.

“I had a hectic day today as I was performing in Esigodini and was tired. This is why I was sleeping in my car but I woke up because of the good music I’m hearing now,” Madlela told patrons commending the artistes.“Yini eshotayo ukuthi liphumelele bantu bakithi (What is the obstacle to your success my fellow homeboys?” It’s high time we sit and map a way forward because we can’t let such talent go to waste,” a concerned Madlela said. – @mthabisi_mthire