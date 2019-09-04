Manicaland Correspondent

A 34-year-old Chimanimani woman has appeared in court on allegations of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The prosecution is alleging that Ruth Moyo from Chief Muusha’s area forced the teenager to watch pornographic material before manipulating him into sleeping with her.

Moyo is the minor’s sister-in-law.

She took advantage of the absence of other family members to allegedly commit the offence.

The victim reported the abuse to his brother, who alerted the police, leading to Moyo’s arrest.

Moyo appeared before Chipinge magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware on Monday and was granted $500 bail.

She will return to court on September 11 for trial.