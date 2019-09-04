THE Zifa Southern Region has received a shot in the arm after securing a $350 000 sponsorship from Harare-based company, Southland Engineering.

The four-year partnership will help Division One teams offset some expenses.

Announcing the sponsorship package to clubs during the league’s mid-year review meeting at the weekend, Zifa Southern Region chairman Andrew Tapela said the official unveiling of the partnership will be done next year.

“As Southern Region we are very proud and pleased to announce the partnership that we have entered into with Southland, an engineering company based in Harare, but also very visible in the Southern Region.

“The partnership is such that Southland will bankroll the league; for this year with US$9 000, but the money will be released in local currency,” said Tapela.

He said it was pleasing that corporates were seeing value in their league, which had not enjoyed sponsorship for a while now, despite a few targeted awards like the Nokel Security top goal scorer of the month.

“This money from our partners will go towards prize money to the teams.

“The official launch will be done next year where we will then unpack all finer details of the arrangement.

“May I hasten to say that for now it’s a partnership, not yet a full blown sponsorship because of it was, that would then entail that we also change our name to Southland Southern Region Soccer League. Once the launch is held we will unpack what exactly is expected of us as a league so that Southland gets full mileage out of the relationship,” he said.