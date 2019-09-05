Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A Masvingo family is appealing for assistance so that their daughter, suffering from a metabolic bone disease, can receive treatment.

The rare disease is caused by calcium and vitamin D deficiency.

Esinathi Mavhirima of Village 13, Mushandike Resettlement, who is admitted to Masvingo General Hospital, developed the rare disease in 2010 when she was 10 years old.

Her mother, Ms Theresa Mavhirima (49), said the family has no means of income and cannot pay for the medication.

The medication, which costs at least $3 000 lasts six months. This is a lifetime requirement for the teenager who now has difficulties in walking.

She said a Good Samaritan used to pay the medical bills but has stopped citing high costs.

“I am appealing for assistance for my daughter who has a rare disease called metabolic bone disease. My daughter is now handicapped and only gets better when taking the drugs,” said Ms Mavhirima.

She said the girl, who dropped out of school while doing Grade Five, started complaining of sore legs and would experience difficulties in walking.

“The problem developed in 2010 when she complained of sore legs leading her to drop out of school, as a Grade Five pupil.

“The drugs are very expensive and my husband, Mr David Chitumba and I are not employed .

“As if that is not enough, the girl also needs a wheelchair since she cannot walk. My husband and I assist each other, to lift her up every time,” she said. The family has three children and Esinathi is the last born.

She said their other two children are married and unable to assist their sibling.