Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

LOWER Division teams have hailed the introduction of the Zifa Bulawayo Province Cup, labelling it a huge motivating factor for players plying their trade in the lower tier leagues.

The inaugural Bulawayo Province Cup sees Division Two and Division Three teams slugging it out for silverware.

Speaking at the semi-final draw yesterday, club representatives thanked Zifa Bulawayo Province for introducing the knock-out competition.

Former Highlanders’ player Wellington Sibanda, who now manages the Bulawayo City FC Division Three team said: “This tournament is a major boost for lower division teams. It goes a long way in motivating players; which is good for our football.”

His sentiments were echoed by Zanele Moyo from FMSA Umguza FC, who pointed out that the tournament was the right platform for player development. FMSA Umguza have used their Under-17 side for this competition.

Khami United secretary-general Trust Mutupo said: “This tournament plays an important role in uplifting players and creates an opportunity for them to up their game.”

A total of 32 teams participated in the early stages of the inaugural competition.

Winners of the competition will now walk away with $4 500, while the first runner-up will bag $2 000. Losing semi-finalists will get $1 000.

Body Works Gym committed to sponsoring the top goal scorer and player of the tournament individual prizes.

Semi-final fixtures

Bulawayo City vs FMSA Umguza, Biya and Friends vs Khami United