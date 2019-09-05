Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

YOUNG Warriors midfielder, Jonah Fabisch, has pulled out of the team to take on South Africa in an Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier tomorrow.

The first leg of the final qualifying round has now been switched from Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg to Soweto’s Orlando Stadium tomorrow night.

The second leg is pencilled for Barbourfields next Tuesday.

Jonah, the son of former Warriors coach Reinard, sparked a lot of interest when it emerged he had chosen to represent Zimbabwe.

But his mother, Chawada, was not amused by the way the arrangements for the trip were made and kept asking to get the programme related to her son’s adventure.

She could also have been concerned about the safety of her son, in the wake of the ongoing xenophobic attacks on foreigners, in Johannesburg.

Douglas Nyaupembe of English side Bury was also reported to be stranded in England after his ticket was only confirmed at around 2PM yesterday.

Many believe Nyaupembe is a future Warriors’ star.

Goalkeeper, Martin Mapisa, his Velez CF teammate, Abubakar Moffat and Romario Matova are scheduled to fly from Europe.

Zifa spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, said he didn’t know why Fabisch wasn’t part of the squad to face South Africa tomorrow.

“I will have to find out why he isn’t in. At the moment I know nothing about it,” said Gwesela.

The local contingent left in two batches yesterday.

“Obviously we will be a bit cautious given the fact that our opponents have had better preparations than us,’’ said coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

“They have played in Cosafa and some Chan qualifying games, which gives them an upper hand, in terms of preparations.

“We can’t be careless, this is South Africa we are playing against. They are a very strong side.

“I would prefer to call them another Bafana Bafana team, very strong. We cannot just throw ourselves at them carelessly.’’

Young Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Velez CF) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos) Abubakar Moffat (Velez CF) Tawanda Chisi (Dynamos) Shadreck Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs) Romario Matova (FK Igman) Douglas Nyaupembe

Midfielders: Juan Mutudza (Herentals) Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United) Hagiazo Magaya (FC Platinum) Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars) Anelka Chivandire (Triangle United) Clive Rupiya (Caps United)

Strikers: Prince Dube (Highlanders) Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Wilfred Muvirimi (Harare City).