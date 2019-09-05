In these tough times, local business have got to adapt or otherwise they die. I even think that it’s a time where the full extent of an organisation’s creativeness (to adapt) comes to the fore. One company that seems to be knowing how essential it is to be creative is Hwindi.
The ride-hailing company is now making it possible for people to book a ride via WhatsApp. Owing to the increase in data prices, some folks are finding it hard to afford data- data which they use in the Hwindi app. Seeing that people are still using WhatsApp, Hwindi decided to make it possible for it’s customers to book rides through WhatsApp, a platform many Zimbabweans sacrifice to be on. And the process of making a booking via WhatsApp is not even hard at all- I’m sure it’s so simple for everybody given how much we are acquainted with WhatsApp. NB: you can’t use WhatsApp location so you need to type an address. You can watch the following video to see how you can order a ride with Hwindi via WhatsApp. Although you can successfully order a car using this service right now, it’s still being developed so you might bump into some hurdles when using it now. If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
How to order a Hwindi ride via WhatsApp
Visual illustration
Things to note
