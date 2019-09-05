And the process of making a booking via WhatsApp is not even hard at all- I’m sure it’s so simple for everybody given how much we are acquainted with WhatsApp.

How to order a Hwindi ride via WhatsApp

Save this number :+1 (415) 649-4634 or click this link: http://wa.me/14156494634

Send Hi in WhatsApp to the number above (the bot only recognises local numbers- those that use WhatsApp accounts with a foreign numbers won’t be able to use the service)

Send an address of where you want to be picked- pick up point- (you have to open Google maps and pick a location that’s listed in Google maps e.g a shopping center or hospital near).

Send and an address of where of want to be dropped off- drop off point- (again you have to open Google and pick a location that’s listed in Google maps e.g at a police station or stadium near your)

Put the time and date to be picked for your ride (use the format prescribed by Hwindi’s WhatsApp bot)

Choose the vehicle you want to use

And lastly confirm your booking

Hwindi will send you a confirmation of your booking which looks like this

NB: you can’t use WhatsApp location so you need to type an address.

Visual illustration

You can watch the following video to see how you can order a ride with Hwindi via WhatsApp.

Things to note

Although you can successfully order a car using this service right now, it’s still being developed so you might bump into some hurdles when using it now.