Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

REGISTRATION for the inaugural Premier Soccer League (PSL) International Football Symposium scheduled for Victoria Falls from October 10-12 is now open.

This is the first international football symposium to be held in the country and is open to football clubs, players, fans, financial institutions, media, sponsors and other stakeholders.

It provides a platform for football experts, fans and stakeholders to interact and exchange ideas on how to develop the beautiful game.

“Preparations are going well at the moment. We are currently in the process of inviting delegates and we have our speakers confirmed. So far the World Leagues Forum (WLF) are bringing someone from Switzerland and England and we are just waiting for them to finalise the remaining speakers,” said PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare.

The WLF is an association of football leagues around the world and the organisation presently has 37 members, which include the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, among others. Zimbabwe’s PSL joined the WLF in September last year.

Topics for discussion include sport corporate governance and development, club licensing benefits and the future of football, the globalisation of sports sponsorship, driving fan management through digital technology platforms, managing safety and security at match venues, and sports dispute resolution procedures.

For registration and payment, those interested can visit the PSL website.