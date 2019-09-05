Since April this year, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has licensed at least 20 other Bureau de Changes and as the central bank puts it “members of the public are encouraged to use these licenced institutions”. Here are the newly-licensed Bureau de Changes
- Cash Twenty-Four (Private) Limited
- Julisim (Pvt) Ltd
- Mosaic Bureau de Change
- Ommex Investments
- ZB Bureau de Change
- Contitouch Technologies
- Tobymaric Bureau de Change
- African Century Limited
- EmpowerBank
- Picktalk Investments
- MicroPlan Financial Services
- Wealthluc Financial Services
- Lucrative Money Transfer
- Shons Finance Services
- Ecobank
- CBZ
- Shumba money
- Michael Mudhausheni Caroline Investments
- Ok Money Wave
- Ecocash
- Express Refund Investments
