Since April this year, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has licensed at least 20 other Bureau de Changes and as the central bank puts it “members of the public are encouraged to use these licenced institutions”. Here are the newly-licensed Bureau de Changes

Cash Twenty-Four (Private) Limited

Julisim (Pvt) Ltd

Mosaic Bureau de Change

Ommex Investments

ZB Bureau de Change

Contitouch Technologies

Tobymaric Bureau de Change

African Century Limited

EmpowerBank

Picktalk Investments

MicroPlan Financial Services

Wealthluc Financial Services

Lucrative Money Transfer

Shons Finance Services

Ecobank

CBZ

Shumba money

Michael Mudhausheni Caroline Investments

Ok Money Wave

Ecocash

Express Refund Investments