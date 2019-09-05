Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE football “Twitter Kings”, Bulawayo Chiefs, head to the Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round fixture against Mushowani Stars crippled, missing two key strikers Kundishora Chakanyuka and Farau Matare through injury.

Chiefs and Mushowani Stars will battle it out in the first match of the double headers set for Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane at 1PM tomorrow, with TelOne and Yadah locking horns at 3PM.

Chiefs, who beat Mushowani 2-1 in the first leg of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match, are sceptical of their opponents after watching them give Highlanders a good run for their money last weekend.

Thulani Sibanda, Chiefs coach, said they will have to do with a make-shift strike force and hopes his charges will approach the encounter with the same mentality they showed when they hosted former champions Caps United last Saturday. Chiefs blew the lead three times to settle for a 3-3 score line against the Green Machine.

“There are a lot of positives that we are reading of late and last weekend’s result or display against Caps United showed that we can effectively compete. There are few areas that we need to work on, which include maximum concentration.

“I think Mushowani are a good side, we saw them play Highlanders and I must say they are no longer the same side that we met in the first leg. They’ve vastly improved and so have we. We’ve to concentrate throughout the game and avoid making mistakes if we are to progress to the first round of the competition. We have what it takes to do that,” said Sibanda.

The winner between Chiefs and Mushowani will face Ngezi Platinum Stars in the first round of the competition to be played on the weekend of September 28-29.

TelOne, under the tutelage of former national team coach, Rahman Gumbo, will be hoping to see off Yadah and set a first round date against Black Rhinos.

Chibuku Super Cup Preliminary fixtures

Tomorrow: Mushowani Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Mandava, 1PM), TelOne FC v Yadah (Mandava, 3PM)

Chibuku Super Cup First Round Draw: FC Platinum v Chapungu, Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds, Black Rhinos v Telone/ Yadah, Caps United v Harare City, Ngezi Platinum v Mushowani/ Bulawayo Chiefs, ZPC Kariba v Hwange, Triangle United v Herentals, Dynamos v Highlanders

Dates: September 28-29.

– @ZililoR