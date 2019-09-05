Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

A mouth-watering Zifa Southern Region Division One double header is on the cards at Luveve Stadium tomorrow, with Talen Vision facing Ajax Hotspurs before Bulawayo City clash with Casmyn.

Title rivals, City and Vision, will be seeking maximum points to keep their championship dreams on track. Vision go into tomorrow’s encounter topping the league table with 40 points from 18 games, while City are two points behind, but with a game in hand.

Vision go into the derby with Ajax following their 2-1 win away victory against Binga Pirates.

Ajax, who have had a decent season on their return to Division One, will not be easy opponents for the title-chasing Vision. Ajax are floating in mid-table in ninth place, with 19 points from 16 games and will be no push overs.

On the other hand, City welcome unpredictable Casmyn, who are lingering just above the relegation zone. City, who scrapped to a 1-0 victory over Bosso 90 last week, will have to improve their performance if they want to get anything from the Casmyn clash.

The experienced side will be under a tough mental strength test, as they play after Vision.

Elsewhere, title dark horses ZPC Hwange will play host to Binga Pirates, with top four hopefuls CIWU doing battle with Toronto.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Talen Vision v Ajax Hotspurs, Bulawayo City v Casmyn: Saturday: ZPC Hwange v Binga Pirates, CIWU v Toronto: Sunday Mosi Rovers v Main Line

– @innocentskizoe