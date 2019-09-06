Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ONE hundred young girls will at this year’s Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo gather for a poetry slam dubbed 100 girls by 100 voices.

The Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo will be held from September 24 to 28.

The event is a competition among 100 girls selected from 20 schools in and around Bulawayo who will come up with poetry pieces that tackle social issues.

Intwasa Arts Festival director, Raisedon Baya said, although the young girls will compete against each other the point of the event is to empower them.

“The ultimate goal is having young girls who are confident and assertive enough to use their talents to speak and advocate for the betterment of their situation and others,” said Baya.

The young girls are being mentored by the award-winning poets Lady Tshawe, Sibonokuhle Netha, Tinashe Tafirenyika, Sithandazile Dube and Thandokuhle Sibanda.

“These five female poets, established and doing well in their other fields are meant to share skills, experience and inspire the girls to want more in life,” said Baya.

The winners of the event will walk away with vouchers for school fees or school products.

Intwasa also has an ongoing 100 umbrellas programme and so far they have gathered up to 70 umbrellas.

“We have 70 umbrellas so far and we are confident we will get all the 100. We are still appealing for donations,” Baya said.

After the event, all the participants will walk away with umbrellas as a token and symbol of their participation said Baya, and as a statement that they will try and protect other girls wherever they go.

The 100 girls are meeting and sharing under the mentorship of established poets, thematic experts from Plan Zimbabwe, Justice for Children, Childline and others facilitate sessions.

This event is supported by Plan Zimbabwe and Justice for Children under a grant from Norad and the EU. —@waynecas