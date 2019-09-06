Showbiz Correspondent

COMMEMORATIONS to mark the 151st anniversary of the death of the founder of the Ndebele nation, King Mzilikazi, will be held tomorrow at the Mhlahlandlela memorial site.

The place is known to have been Mzilikazi’s capital which is just off Old Gwanda road, about 22 kilometres outside Bulawayo.

It is believed that King Mzilikazi died on September 5, 1868, and is remembered every year.

Rodgers Mthethwa, spokesperson for the Mthwakazi “Ka” Mzilikazi Cultural Association, the organisers of the commemorations, said everything was set for the celebrations.

He said their organisation was apolitical.

“We aren’t a party or any grouping of people who want to divide the nation. Our association is holding these commemorations to celebrate the life of King Mzilikazi and how he built the nation,” said Mthethwa.

He said there would be a procession from Mzilikazi Post Office to the Large City Hall at 8.30AM in the morning. From there, transport will be provided to take people to the Mhlahlandlela memorial site.

“There’ll be a lot of traditional groups dancing and singing all throughout the procession. We’ve sought clearance from the police. We leave the City Hall at 10AM and return to the city at 5PM,” said Mthethwa.

When people arrive to the memorial site, Mthethwa said, traditional beer in the form of Ingwebu would be served with an assortment of meat.

“We want everything to be traditional so the beer will be the Royal Brew, Ingwebu. Unfortunately we shall not be serving clear beer. Buffaloes and cows will be slaughtered for people to eat,” said Mthethwa.

The celebrations have over the years been attended by King Zwelonke Sigcawu — the 28th King in the Xhosa dynasty and Princess Patricia Zulu — sister to Zulu

King Goodwill Zwelithini, both from South Africa.

Mthethwa said the guest of honour would be Prince Isolengwe Tshawe from the Xhosa tribe found in Mbembesi.

“Tshawe comes from the house of Sigcawu and he will be the guest of honour at the commemorations. He is the direct link between King Zwelonke Sigcawu and the Xhosa people in Zimbabwe,” said Mthethwa.

King Mzilikazi, the son of Matshobana, was born near Mkuze, Zululand in 1790. In 1823 he crossed the Limpopo River during the Umfecane after having a fall-out with Zulu King Tshaka and finally settled in Matabeleland in the 1830s, establishing his capital at Mhlahlandlela. King Mzilikazi died in 1868 and was buried in a cave in the Matopo Hills.