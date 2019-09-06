Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ARTISTES from all over the country are mourning the death of former President Robert Mugabe with some saying they will miss him as he changed their lives.

Former President Mugabe (95), died yesterday morning in Singapore where he had gone for medical treatment.

2010 Big Brother Africa (BBA) finalist, Munyaradzi Chidzonga, who was handed $300 000 by the former President after most felt he had been robbed of victory in the competition, said his life changed after that meeting.

“My condolences go out to his family. This man changed my life forever. I’ll never forget the words he shared with me. A complicated man, his epic successes as a statesmen are rivalled only by his equal failures as one.

“His story cannot be told by one voice alone. Go well, Son of the Soil, Rest in Peace your Excellency,” said Chidzonga.

Arts critic and renowned playwright Raisedon Baya said ex-President Mugabe was a man of principle.

“Whatever Mugabe’s faults, one thing that will never be taken away from him is that he remained a true Pan Africanist who was true to his principles. He was a man of principle,” said Baya.

The arts critic said Mugabe sadly, never supported the arts industry.

“However, Mugabe never really commented about or supported the arts. We would have liked him to. To be honest, we’ll remember him/his government for censorship and curtailing artistic freedom. All the banning of artworks and detention of artistes were done during his time, not by him directly, but under his watch.”

Award-winning playwright and arts teacher Thabani Moyo said former President Mugabe’s death has left the country poorer.

“I think Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s death has left me with mixed feelings. But it’s either way, a great loss. We’ve lost one of the great minds that Zimbabwe once had. He’s one man who stood for what he believed in and never cared what the next person thought,” Moyo said.

He said there are a lot of stories about Mugabe that artistes can continue to tell artistically.

“He has left us with a lot of material with which to work with. Mugabe’s life has good, interesting and horrifying stories we can tell. There are a lot of stories that theatre artistes came up with on Robert Mugabe and I believe more are yet to come. His legacy lives on, be it good or bad. May his soul rest in peace,” said Moyo.

Musician Jah Prayzah said former President Mugabe’s name would be forever remembered.

“Zita renyu richagara kwemakore nemakore, richaramba ririmo mundangariro dzedu uye vachauya vachanzwa nezvaro. Rest in Eternal Peace Baba,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Olinda Chapel, who is known for her social media outbursts, was yesterday in a sombre mood.

She described former President Mugabe as a man who believed in education.

“Rest in peace Gushungo. Your banter and ability to command attention will forever be missed. You were a true believer in education and you seeded this in our Zimbabwe. Nematambudziko to the Mugabe family, Mwari vakunyaradze,” she posted on her Instagram page.

Nudist, Vimbai Zimuto said: “Gushungo, we celebrate your life today. We were fortunate enough to have met you, see you and know you. May your soul rest in peace.”