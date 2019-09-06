Gaborone — Emmanuel Modukanele aka Jde Super Star has paved the way for his own music career and has now settled to fill in the missing chapters of his own musical story.

Jde Super Star truly adores the art of music and with it wants to create change.

Although he does not want to sound political in his songs, he feels he must interrogate issues that enlighten and educate.

His subject matter is vast, emotional and poignant extending to even issues of children’s rights. Born and bred in Gaborone, the artiste is the second in a family of three siblings originating from Modipane. He is a gifted creative musician whose inspiration is derived from the music filled home he grew up in.

“My father used to have a lot of music collection that he would play at high volume.

My brothers and I would dance and sing along,” recalls Jde Super Star.

This led to the formation of Amanandos Dance Crew, initially a dance troupe, but later transformed into a hub of creativity covering dance, music and fashion design.

He describes his Amanandos music as invigorating but terms his current songs the ‘music for life’. He labels it this way because the sound is a catchy hypnotic legato. “When I’m solo, I want to leave a permanent mark on people’s minds. This doesn’t mean turning my back on Amanandos Dance Crew. Amanandos will always remain my bedrock,” he says.

His musical outlook has a wide-angle lens or broad brushstrokes signifying a great potential for true stardom.

So far, Jde Super Star has recorded almost 10 tracks out of the many still to be taken to the studio. One which stands out, is Apologies tsa lepantsola, a breathtaking track dedicated to three people closest to his heart; his son Lefika, his mother and Lefika’s mom. Other songs that have been trending are Tunavangundy and Go Bizo. Go Bizo reminisces about his son Lefika, who could not pronounce his father’s nickname, Bizzle, calling him Bizo instead.

“This track is one of my favourite, coming from the heart,” says Jde Super Star.

This muso wants his feel-good tracks to appeal mostly to young fathers stressing that it is high time some young fathers quit hide and seek games and owned up to the fact that they are responsible for bringing new life into the world. “As long as my songs are heard and the lyrics are not taken for granted, money from sales is really not an issue.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

Success!

Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you.

Error!

There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The important thing is to be heard, loud and clear while my voice is still booming, not when my vocal chords might just trail off into a mix of whispers and stalled phrases.” Despite a tight schedule, Jde Super Sta revitalises with frequent exercise which has seen him spotting a more muscular frame.

“Music is my most valued possession and my fans motivate me with the tightening attention they give me when I perform on stage. I have also observed that as long as I inspire people, I stay with a positive feeling of achievement,” he said.

He goes on to say that interaction with people who love one’s music as well as the artist as a person is very crucial and that having fans should never make anyone big-headed. Jde Super Star’s wish is to see the growth of the music industry in Botswana supported by local companies. As his parting word, he encourages fathers out there to always be there for their children.

Source : BOPA