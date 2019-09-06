Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Darts Association of Zimbabwe (Ndaz) shone like a beacon at the recently held 7th Bi-annual African Union Sports Council Region Five Darts Championships held in Walvis Bay, Namibia, when its junior teams romped to victory with a number of gold medals in individual and team competitions.

Under the stewardship of Ndaz president, Meynard Moyo, the youngsters came overall winners with 218 points acquired from the 54 points won in the 13-15 year age group for girls, 58 points from the 16-18 year age group for girls again as well as 58 points and 48 points from the boys’ 13-15 year age group and 16-28 year age group respectively.

Coming way behind Zimbabwe with 156 points was Botswana with hosts Namibia on third with 107 points. South Africa and Zambia finished fourth and fifth with 78 and 52 points respectively.

“This is a manifestation of a well planned way of doing things. We are happy as Ndaz that our youngsters did us well. The idea of introducing the game to the schools is now bearing fruits because they know that if they do well at school level, they will get an opportunity to represent the nation,” said Ndaz president Moyo.

In singles competition, Mitchell Chipangura was the toast of the 13-15 year-old girls catergory so did Simangaliso Dube in the 16-18 year old girls catergory.

Blessing Mleya also won gold in the boys’ 13-15 year age group as Zimbabwe once again proved its mettle in the game.

In the doubles, Botswana’s Lame Poloka and Katlego Petros got the better of Zimbabwe’s Agnes Samu and Precious Wasi in the girls’ 13-15 year age group while there was a joint pairing for third place between Namibia’s Ro-men Cloete and Jade Strauss as well as Zimbabwe’s Jennifer Nyathi and Mitchell Chipangura.

Simangaliso Dube and Vimbai Nhimba settled for silver in the 16-18 year age group which was won by Bofelo Tapiwa and Tracy Richard of Botswana.

Gold and silver was to come to Zimbabwe in the boys’ 13-15 year age group through Peter Mazhara and Webster Mahachi and Elvis Chipanera and Tinevimbo Dengu respectively.

Mathew Maganda and Vacancy Chepiri romped to victory in the boys 16-18 year age group.

There was a near clear sweep for Zimbabwe in the singles closed duels in both girls and boys’ age groups.

Chipangura and Samu won gold and silver in the 13-15 year age girls’ groups, so did Dube and Siphindile Moyo while Nhimba settled for bronze in the 16-18 year age category.

Not to be outdone was the trio of Blessing Mleya, Mahachi and Dengu in the boys’ 13-15 year age groups who came first, second and third respectively.

Thatayotlhe Robert of Botswana caused the upset of the singles when he took gold in the boys’ 16-18 year category, relegating Zimbabwe’s Prosper Dembere and Chepiri to second and third place respectively.