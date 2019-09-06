Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

KENYAN President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared three days of mourning the death of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (95) and ordered flags in that country to be flown at half-mast beginning tomorrow morning to Monday evening.

In a statement posted on the official Presidential website, President Kenyatta said the honour was a sign of respect for a “shining beacon” of Africa’s liberation struggle and an African hero.

“As a mark of respect for the memory of this African hero and friend of our country, by the authority vested in me as President of the Republic of Kenya, I hereby order and direct that the flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast at the State House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Republic of Kenya and throughout the Republic of Kenya from dawn on Saturday the 7th September, 2019 until sunset, on

Monday the 9th September, 2019” he said.

“Today, the 6th of September, 2019, Kenya has lost a close friend following the passing of H.E. Comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe. I take this opportunity on my own behalf that of my family and the people of the Republic of Kenya to offer my deepest heartfelt condolences to Mrs Grace Mugabe, the entire family and the people of the great Republic of Zimbabwe,” he said.

More to follow…