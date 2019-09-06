Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

SOUTHERN Africa’s liberation movements will meet in Victoria Falls next week to deliberate on challenges facing the region.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Cde Obert Mpofu, said preparations for the convention which will start on Sunday and end on Thursday, are at an advanced stage.

“Preparations are now at an advanced level. An advance team will be leaving for Victoria Falls tomorrow to make sure everything is in order ahead of the convention,” said Cde Mpofu in a telephone interview.

Some of the parties expected at the conference are the African National Congress of South Africa, Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, South West Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo) of Namibia, Frelimo of Mozambique and the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

Secretary Generals from the respective parties’ Main wings, Women’s League, Youth League and war veterans will attend the conference on behalf of their constituencies.

Some of the expected items on the agenda include involvement of youths in mainstream politics and the economy, collective efforts in fighting corruption as well as the latest wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Lewis Matutu said as youths they are confident of a prosperous future because of the trust bestowed on them by the current crop of political leaders across the region.

He said the convention is a platform for youths to interact with their counterparts.

“This time the meeting is unlike before as it will decide on the future of Africa. What is happening in Africa now is that there is much involvement of young people. The continent has a lot of work to do to teach young people to be patriotic and to work hard.

“No country can say it has no background of the liberation struggle. Among other things we have to address issues of corruption in Africa especially with regards to accountability and transparency and it is our generation that should lead the way to correct this regardless of who is involved,” said Cde Matutu.

He said as Youth Leagues they will also use the platform to follow up on the China-Africa relationship which is key to the continent’s development.

"We also cannot afford to ignore what's happening in South Africa hence we will engage our counterparts from the neighbouring country so that we hear an update from their country and help each other come up with solutions," Cde Matutu added.