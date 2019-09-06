Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A group of concerned netball administrators in the country has petitioned the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) over what they said was the reckless violation of good corporate governance tenets by the Zimbabwe Netball Association leadership.

The petitioners, in their letter to the supreme sports body’s director general Prince Mupazviriho which they referenced “gross irregularities in netball governance” cite disregard and violation of Zina’s constitution as well as the failure to meet the requirements of the SRC Act by Zina.

“We are a group of netball representatives who wish to register our reservations in the governance of netball by Zina,” reads part of the petition, a copy of which Chronicle Sport has. They claimed that the netball association, led by Leticia Chipandu is operating using different constitutions which has led to a number of teams not affiliating to Zina because of lack of transparency.

“Teams have stopped affiliating to Zina due to lack of transparency. This has seen teams moving from the super league to an amateur league. There is also lack or sponsorship since donors don’t have faith in how their finances are used. The SRC’s constitution chapter 21:15 of 1991 revised in 1996 section 30 (1)(a) and 31(b)stipulates that a National Association should have at least four teams per province as by four provinces minimum which Zina no longer has, therefore constitutionally cannot stand as a National Association to represent netball stakeholders and also according to the Zina constitution, Article 17 (voting) election procedures 17.4 reads; in the event of a tie the chairman shall have a casting vote. The 2017 election was manipulated on the position of vice chairman in terms of the above section. It follows also that the Zina council was not informed of the concerned constitution,” claim the petitioners.

In their response, the SRC, through the director general acknowledged receipt of the petition.

“Please be advised that we will get back to you soon on the course of action to be taken,” wrote the director general.