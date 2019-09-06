Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

DONNINGTON Practical Pistol Club is tomorrow set to play to host to a safety course where participants will be trained on the use of various types of weapons.

The shooting course will see members being trained to use pistols, AK-47 and PKM.

Coach of the Donnington Practical Pistol Club, David Sutherland Macleod, said preparations have been going well and a lot of people have shown interest.

“These are new members that applied over the last three months for this safety course, and we need to teach them rules and regulations. There are also members that wish to participate and as a new member, you have to do the safety course first, because without the safety course, there is a good chance of getting injured,” he said.

The club is trying to promote the sport of practical pistol shooting, or as a recreational activity, which will include the proficiency of accuracy, precision and speed in the art of shooting.

Shooting sports may involve both team and individual competition, and team performance is usually assessed by summing the scores of the individual team members. Due to the noise, shooting sports are typically conducted at designated permanent shooting ranges.

The club will later next week play hosts to the Zimbabwe Open Shoot, scheduled for September 14.