Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FIVE Bulawayo rugby coaches attending a four-day Sevens Rugby Coaching Clinic which ends in Harare tomorrow are hopeful of imparting the new trends before the start of the local series next weekend.

South Africa’s Denver Wannies, World Rugby regional training manager for Africa is the course facilitator.

Seasoned trainer, Theo Weale, leads the Bulawayo team at the course which is underway at the Old Zesa Training Centre.

Former national team player Jafet Ndebele, Old Miltonians’ Paradzai Matsika, Mbongeni Ndlovu and women’s rugby coach, Nothando Ndlovu, complete the list of coaches at the training programme.

“The Seven’s Series is starting next week and we are attending a refresher course which was organised by the Zimbabwe Rugby Union. Renowned trainer Wannies is the course facilitator and it’s everyone’s hope that after the programme, we should be able to roll it out to the grassroots. Everyone is excited to be here in Harare because we are doing what we love most. Such programmes help us keep up with world trends so that we in turn impart the knowledge to players,” said Weale.

Meanwhile, the country’s sevens rugby team, the Cheetahs were expected to leave for Zambia yesterday for the Zambia International Sevens which starts today and ends tomorrow in Lusaka. Cheetahs coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba said they will use the competition as part of preparations for the Africa Cup tournament set for November in South Africa at the beginning of November. – @ZililoR