Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF has condemned the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, saying the violence betrays the sacrifice by many African states towards the fall of apartheid.

Shops owned by foreigners remained closed yesterday as violent attacks that broke out on Sunday in different parts of the neighbouring country continued.

In a statement, Zanu-PF secretary for information Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the party was deeply perturbed by the xenophobic attacks in South Africa that had resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property.

He said the barbaric attacks on fellow African nationals by their South African counterparts was unfortunate and off-tangent with the values and ideals of Pan Africanism and the spirit of ubuntu.

“The revolutionary party Zanu-PF and its first secretary and President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, extend heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones and wish the injured speedy recovery.

“Further, the attacks betray the camaraderie and sacrifice that was exhibited by many African states in particular those in Southern and Western Africa towards the fall of apartheid and the ultimate liberation of South Africa from shackles of colonialism,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

He said the party, however, commends the decisiveness shown by the governing ANC party and its Government in condemning the senseless and inhumane attacks.

“We commend the South African Government for activating security apparatus to quell the situation and bring to book those behind the barbarism.

“Zanu-PF fully supports comrades in the ANC and the measures the South African Government has taken to protect foreign nationals and restore law and order,” he said.

He added that while the South Africans take measures to restore order, Zanu-PF urges fellow Africans resident in South Africa, particularly Zimbabweans to take appropriate steps to ensure their safety.

“The party counsels peace and calm among local Zimbabweans and sister African countries and urges them to shun the temptation to engage in retaliatory action as that has the potential to further inflame the situation in South Africa.

“The party also notes efforts by President Mnangagwa to promptly resolve the xenophobic attacks through engaging his South African counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

He said Zanu-PF resolutely reiterates its commitment to building a borderless Africa in line with the spirit and values of Pan-Africanism.

South Africa Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini yesterday confirmed that shops belonging to foreign nationals remained closed as criminality and public violence spread to more shopping centres.

He said more than 70 people were arrested yesterday.

“We arrested 54 people in Thembisa South yesterday who were trying to invade a local shopping mall. Other centres in Daveyton, Tsakane and Katlehong were targeted but due to increased deployment of police officers, the attempts to break into these centres were prevented.

“Other suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni for possession of stolen goods, possession of unlicensed firearms, murder, attempted murder and public violence,” said Col Dlamini.

Twenty others were arrested in Germiston on charges of possession of suspected stolen goods.

He added that in Kwa-Thema and Thokoza, police seized three firearms after one person was fatally shot and another taken to the hospital with gun-shot injuries.

“Police are also monitoring a hostel in Thembisa where four vehicles were found burnt and several people reported to have been robbed nearby.

“Other areas of Johannesburg, Johannesburg East and Tshwane remain calm as police have increased patrols,” said Col Dlamini.

He said they were investigating two murder cases of two unknown people who were allegedly attacked and burnt.

“The bodies were found in the early hours of this morning in Katlehong. At this stage it is not known whether the murders are linked to the up-surge of violence and looting in the area,” said Col Dlamini. — @pamelashumba1