Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE stage is set for the semi-finals of the inaugural Zifa Bulawayo Province Cup set for tomorrow afternoon.

The Cup sees Division Two and Division Three teams slugging it out for silverware.

Division three side Bulawayo City will play host to Division two outfit FMSA at Barbourfields Stadium while Biya and Friends faces Khami United at Luveve Youth Centre.

Khami United, who claimed the scalp of Bhekeni Celtics in the quarterfinals, have set their eyes on the final.

The club secretary general, Trust Mutupo, was bullish ahead of the encounter.

“I urge my opponents to come fully prepared because I am looking to the final, I want to win this cup”, said Mutupo.

Biya and Friends is a team that is the brainchild of former Warriors, Young Warriors and Highlanders captain Thulani Ncube. The team is coached by former AmaZulu left back Goodson “Gure” Gama and have scored 11 goals on their way to the last four.

They beat Saints and Lobengula Stars by an identical 4-2 score line in the first and second rounds respectively. A 3-2 win over Sabona Mzilikazi saw them reach the semi-final.

Bulawayo City, who are under the guidance of former Highlanders defender, Innocent Mapuranga, have been impressive in the Division Three League. Their tie against FMSA Umguza promises to produce fireworks.

FMSA Umguza have used their Under-17 side for this competition.

A total of 32 teams participated in the early stages of the inaugural competition.

Winners of the competition will now walk away with $4 500, while the first runner-up will bag $2 000. Losing semi-finalists will get $1 000.

Body Works Gym committed to sponsor the top goal scorer and player of the tournament individual prizes.

Semi-final fixtures

Bulawayo City vs FMSA Umguza (BF), Biya and Friends vs Khami United (Luveve Youth Centre) All matches at 3PM