Sports Reporter

THE country’s top drivers and bikers will today battle it out in the Total Zimbabwe-sponsored annual Bulawayo Motoring Club Peter Parnell Trophy at Bulawayo Motorsport Park.

Over 20 drivers drawn from across the country are expected to take part in the event.

BMC secretary Frances Norman said: “Preparations are going fine, we are anticipating a great event.”

This will be the last race in Bulawayo before the national championship racing calendar for the year 2019 comes to an end in October.

The last race for the year will be held in Harare at the Donnybrook Racing Circuit on October 21.

In the drivers’ category Hamish Perry is leading the Saloon Class A championship followed in second position by Jim Perry with Cole Bond in third place. Richard Robinson completes the top four.

Both Perry – driving a BMW – and Richard Robinson, who competes in a Toyota Supra, have registered for this weekend’s event together with top drivers Byron Norman and Mulukisi “Ndex” Ndebele.

In the Saloon Class B category Calvin Rademeyer is in the lead followed by Darren Pragji, Mano Zevgolis and Ian Goode. All have registered for the Saturday race.

Norman said there were two ladies for the weekend race – Kimberley Martyn and Tiffany Fisher.

South African riders and drivers that had originally been pencilled to travel to the City of Kings are unlikely to make it due to the xenophobic attacks in that country.

Gates will be open from 10am with entry pegged at $10 for individuals. Children under the age of 12 go in for free.