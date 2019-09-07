Chronicle Reporters

GOVERNMENT has said the national clean-up campaign can only be effective if every citizen embraces it, instead of leaving the exercise to institutions.

President Mnangagwa declared that the first Friday of every month between 8AM and 10AM should be dedicated to the national clean-up exercise.

Most public and private institutions have embraced the clean up exercise, however, with little involvement of the generality of citizens.

In Bulawayo the clean up exercise was yesterday held at the historic Inxwala grounds.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Judith Ncube, the city Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni, uniformed forces and parastatals participated in the exercise.

In an interview after the clean-up campaign, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Judith Ncube said there is a need for community engagement for the public to fully engage in the clean-up exercise.

She said she has engaged the local authority so that it can organise meetings to teach residents about the importance of having cleaner environments through participating in the national clean-up campaign.

“I had requested the council’s public relations department to organise meetings in every ward to engage residents.

“We want to create a sense of ownership regarding the clean-up exercise. Residents should understand that the environments that are being cleaned are theirs. We should encourage them to participate in the activities. So once that programme is rolled out we will engage residents. We know if we engage them they can provide their input on how we should carry out the exercise,” said Cde Ncube.

In Masvingo, Great Zimbabwe University led the clean up exercise.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Rungano Zvobgo, as well as the Provincial Minister, Cde Ezra Chadzamira, were actively involved.

Cde Chadzamira said the clean-up campaign was part of President Mnangagwa’s vision of a clean environment as the country heads towards vision 2030.

Prof Zvobgo said the clean-up exercise should also be held in higher and tertiary institutions.

“As universities we clean the mind of dirt so that our graduates become organised but after that we should be smart. The environment that an educated mind lives in should be clean. We do not want our students to learn from slums, a person who learns from slums will not be organised,” said Prof Zvobgo.

In Matabeleland South, the Provincial Affairs Minister led the cleanup exercise in Insiza District with other campaigns occurring across the districts.

In Gwanda district the main clean up exercise was conducted in Ward 7.

Workers from various Government departments, uniformed forces, various institutions and residents joined in the clean up exercise.

Addressing participants at its completion, Gwanda deputy Mayor, Clr Ponalo Maphala, commended various stakeholders for participating in the exercise.

“I would like to thank you all for coming out in numbers and participating in this clean up exercise. This is not an individual programme but it involves us all. Its success depends on our involvement. Let us make it a daily habit to keep our town clean at all costs,’’ he said.

In Beitbridge residents gathered to clean up OJs Business Centre in Ward 3.

Acting District Development Co-ordinator Mr Jahson Mugodzwa led the proceedings.

He challenged residents and businesses to clean up their environs daily rather than wait for a crowd to gather in their areas on a National Day of Clean Up.

Among those who participated were heads of Government departments, EMA, churches, youth groups, members of the ZNA and Town Clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola. — @nqotshili.