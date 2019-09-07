Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WITH a hectic schedule awaiting Zimbabwe’s Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup representatives, FC Platinum and Triangle United, the duo will play their respective Premiership games tomorrow so as to ease the pressure .

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League had reserved this weekend for Chibuku Super Cup preliminary matches featuring the four bottom teams, Yadah, Bulawayo Chiefs, TelOne and Mushowani Stars.

Defending champions, FC Platinum, who will face Mozambican side UD Songo in the first round of the Champions League next weekend, are away to Herentals at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow, while Triangle United have a date against Black Rhinos at Rufaro Stadium.

For FC Platinum, the match against Herentals presents them with an opportunity to bounce back to winning ways after last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Chicken Inn.

A victory for FC Platinum, who are fourth on the table with 36 points, will catapult them to the top of the table where they will be tied on 39 points with ZPC Kariba who have an inferior goal difference.

Collecting maximum points tops FC Platinum’s priority if they are to defend their title.

However, the defending champions will not have victory served on a silver platter as Herentals, just a place above the drop zone – position 14 – are fighting for their survival. In the first leg, “The Students” as Herentals are affectionately known, held FC Platinum to a 0-0 draw in Zvishavane.

Last season, FC Platinum beat Herentals home and away (2-1 in Harare and 2-0 in Zvishavane).

Herentals head into tomorrow’s game coming from two consecutive defeats, 3-2 to Dynamos and 2-0 against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Meanwhile, Triangle, who have made a steady rise on the Premiership table, getting themselves within the title matrix, are on position five with 33 points from 21 games.

The Sugar Sugar Boys are six points behind leaders ZPC Kariba who have played a game more and a victory against an unpredictable Black Rhinos, who are also on 33 points, will get them three points closer to the table toppers.

Triangle, smarting from a 4-3 midweek defeat to Manica Diamonds, will want a victory against Rhinos to boost morale ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup tie against Azam of Tanzania.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures: Herentals v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos v Triangle United (Rufaro)

Fixtures

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League

Caf Champions League: FC Platinum v UG Songo (September 13), UG Songo v FC Platinum (September 27)

Caf Confederation Cup: Azam v Triangle (September 13), Triangle United vs Azam (September 27)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

ZPC Kariba 22 11 6 5 22 15 7 39

Chicken Inn 21 11 5 5 32 14 18 38

Caps United 22 11 5 6 37 28 9 38

FC Platinum 21 10 6 5 21 11 10 36

Triangle United 20 9 6 5 24 18 6 33

Dynamos 22 8 9 5 20 17 3 33

Black Rhinos 22 9 6 7 21 20 1 33

Ngezi Platinum 22 8 8 6 20 16 4 32

Chapungu 22 7 8 7 23 21 2 29

Manica Diamonds 21 6 8 7 20 21 -1 26

Hwange 22 6 8 8 21 27 -6 26

Harare City 22 7 4 11 21 25 -4 25

Highlanders 21 5 9 7 13 17 -4 24

Herentals 21 4 11 6 17 19 -2 23

Mushowani Stars 21 5 7 9 22 27 -5 22

TelOne 22 3 12 7 18 24 -6 21

Bulawayo Chiefs 21 4 6 11 18 35 -17 18

Yadah 21 3 8 10 14 28 -14 17

– @ZililoR