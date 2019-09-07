Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

FOUR swimmers have been selected to represent Zimbabwe in the CANA Junior Africa Swimming Championships in Tunisia, from September 11 to 14.

The squad, set to fly out tomorrow ahead of the commencement of the championships, will be managed by Zimbabwe Aquatics Union (ZAU) executive member Lorna Riley, according to the Zimbabwe Swimming Board of Control chairperson, Tracey Doorman.

Irregular supply of electricity has, however, affected the team’s preparations.

“Preparations haven’t been going well so far. We have been affected by the lack of a constant supply of electricity.

“The pools do not heat up and generate enough water. Despite that, the team has been preparing well. Even though they did not get into the water, they have been doing dry land preparations,” Doorman said.

The squad participated in the FINA Junior World Championships in Budapest last month. It was not a great tournament in terms of qualifications but three Zimbabwe swimming records tumbled in the process.

Two went to Denilson Cyprianos who broke his record taking it down from 59.01seconds to 58.27seconds, and the Open record which was previously held by Brendan Ashby on 58.28 seconds. Donata Katai broke her record set in March which stood at 1minute 05.60 seconds, taking it down to 1 minute 05.04 seconds.

The CANA Junior Africa Swimming Championships are set to draw young swimmers from all over Africa.

The competition is held every two years.This is the 13th edition and the last event of the Championships was held in October 2016 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Squad: Donata Katai, Tanatsirwa Chitsurura, Cory Werrett and Paul Mwipikeni.