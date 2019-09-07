Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of the country’s best goalkeeper trainers, Tembo Chuma, is set to turn his back on Bulawayo giants Highlanders over unfulfilled contractual obligations, we can reveal.

While Chuma is yet to tender his notice of resignation at the troubled giants, impeccable sources told Chronicle Sport that he has had enough of Bosso’s failure to fulfil their promises and has decided to pack his bags and join Gweru-based TelOne, coached by former national team coach and Bosso legend, Rahman Gumbo.

“He is going, make no mistake about that. The letter is drafted; he will deliver it upon his return from national duty.

“It’s sad really that Bosso are set to lose such a talented young coach who has produced many goalkeepers on the stars’ calendar,” said a source.

Spirited efforts to contact Highlanders public relations officer, Ronald Moyo, proved fruitless as all his mobile numbers were not going through, it was the same story with club chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube.

Twice Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda has been on the calendar as the Goalkeeper of the Year with Chuma as the coach and when he left to join ZPC Kariba, Tendai Hove was also voted the Castle Lager Goalkeeper of the Year.

Chuma becomes the third member of the technical team to leave this season after former head coach Madinda Ndlovu and fitness trainer, Brian Keti.