WhatsApp with Android without Saving Number

1. Launch your phone’s browser (any browser)

2. Type this web address in the browser: https://wa.me/phonenumber. Replace the last part with the full number, that too with the country and region code but without the ‘+’ sign. So for example, if you want to chat with the number +263771234567, you may go to the URL: https://wa.me/ 263771234567.

3. Tap Enter key on your keyboard.

4. You will see a WhatsApp window on your screen with a button titled MESSAGE. Tap that button.

5. Now, you will be redirected to the WhatsApp Message screen for sending the message to the number you had entered in Step 1.