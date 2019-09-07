Mthabisi Tshuma

SOCIAL media comedy sensation, Mai Titi, has hailed Bulawayo comedians who she said are taking the comedy industry by storm.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Spirit Filled International Ministries (SFIM) International Conference in Bulawayo last Thursday, Mai Titi (real name Felistas Edwards), said: “If you look at the comedians here and the shows that they are hosting, it shows that they are on the right track and are excelling as individuals. That should not go by without being commended because they are raising the country’s flag high, even beyond our borders.”

She added: “If you have an ambition to be in the top league of comedy, dedication pays and that is evident with Bulawayo-based comedians.”

Umahlekisa Comedy Club run by Ntando Van Moyo, Mai Titi said, is one comedy club that must be commended and supported as it has uplifted youths in the city through the art.

Her sentiments come at a time when female poet, Tinashe Tafirenyika, will be making her debut comedy appearance at the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo’s Borderline Insanity Comedy Show. A niece to the leader of SFIM church, Mai Titi encouraged the artistes to keep tapping the regional market as it will open more doors for them on the international scene.

“As you can see, I’m not only blinkered on having my comedy appreciated in the country, but also globally. Thus, it’s my wish to see more Bulawayo comedians penetrating the global scene,” said Mai Titi who is now in the United Kingdom where she has shows lined up.

Asked how one, in such a short space of time can become successful in the industry, Mai Titi who rose to stardom through her comedy antics online said that one needs to believe in oneself first.

“I’ve always had a dream of one day being a professional comedian. Even though things didn’t fall into place instantly, I didn’t give up, but kept on going.

“That’s the kind of attitude that this industry needs for one to survive,” she said.

Also a musician, Mai Titi, who has never held a comedy show in Bulawayo, said next month when she returns from her England tour, she hopes to host a number of gigs in the city and its surrounding areas.

“I’m in talks with comedy promoters on the suitable dates for me to grace Bulawayo as I feel my fans in the region have to experience the live shows. Hopefully, by end of September all will be in place.”

The self-proclaimed HIV activist and girl-child empower said she is also working on bringing her girl-child initiative to the city.

“I have an initiative where I assist needy girls and street kids in Harare so when I come for performances in Bulawayo, it’ll also be an opportunity for me to do the same here.” — @mthabisi_mthire