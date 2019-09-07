Crime Reporter

POLICE Staff College has launched a Bachelor of Adult Education (Honours) degree in Police Studies, a programme that is aimed at fully capacitating officers in the fight against crime. The four-year degree programme will be run in conjunction with the University of Zimbabwe.

Addressing the gathering at the launch of the programme in Harare yesterday, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said education was key in the police service’s transformation drive.

“As ZRP we have seen it prudent to exploit education as one of the avenues to attain the anticipated transformation,” he said.

“The importance and relevance of this programme can never be over-emphasised in the realm of policing. As the custodians of law and order in the country, we remain committed to strengthening our collaboration with local and international institutions of higher education, with the aim of strengthening and safeguarding the security of our country, as well as effectively responding to emerging criminal trends.”

Com-General Matanga said the police service’s dream was to establish a police university which offers more degree programmes.

“Our broader aim is not only to have a police university in the near future, but to also expand programmes being offered, including increasing enrolment,” he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga called on senior officers to continuously partake in research that seeks to transform and tackle challenges confronting policing.

The degree programme, which has already commenced with 40 students, is covering subjects such as customer services, human rights and policing, criminology, peace and conflict studies, understanding society and ethics in policing and principles in training in policing, among others.

UZ Dean of Faculty of Education Dr Oswell Hapanyengwi said the four-year degree programme will mould students to become reputable public models for the betterment of the ZRP and society.

“It is my strong conviction that the programme will produce graduates who are able to offer solutions to the teething challenges of the 21st century policing landscape,” he said.

ZRP Staff College acting principal Assistant Commissioner Charles Musavengana said the students were going to be equipped with relevant knowledge of interpreting, as well as providing a conducive environment for the fulfilment of the government’s vision of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Senior police officers and several stakeholders attended the launch.