Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE Vibe Tribe, Bulawayo’s biggest monthly outdoor event, will be held at the ZITF grounds today with up-and-coming artistes and DJs being given a platform to showcase their talents.

The music event, which has been taking place in the city from March this year, is expected to kick off at 2PM.

Shannon Simango, a student at the University of Zimbabwe who founded the event, said: “I was driven to start this event as I wanted to give Bulawayo fun lovers a different vibe. With this event, all age groups can come together and enjoy in one place.”

She said it was not difficult kicking off the event as Bulawayo has so much untapped talent.

“Bulawayo is a place which has so much talent which goes unnoticed. With Vibe Tribe, it is our hope to have different local artistes perform so that they get the requisite exposure and are appreciated for what they do.”

With the country’s economy affecting many, Simango said people were free to bring their cooler boxes and picnic chairs.

“People are allowed to bring their cooler boxes and there’ll be food stalls, beverages, shisha and braai among others so people should just come and have fun,” she said.

While the event was initiated to promote the city’s artistes, Simango said they will be bringing in international artistes and DJs in the near future to give the event more spark.

“We hope to rope in international artistes as the event grows and also spread it to other cities.”

But for today, people will jam to beats from DJs Nospa, Cleazer, Dr Sibbs and up-and-coming local artistes. An entrance fee of RTGS$20 will be charged. — @waynecas