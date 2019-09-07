Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

WITH not much family-friendly entertainment on offer in Bulawayo, watching theatrical plays is one of the best ways to relieve stress while spending time with family.

It has been proven that watching live performances has a bigger impact on people than watching recorded films. This is because there is a special connection as the events on stage occur in real-time. At theatre shows, people have a sense of belonging as they laugh, cry and get angry together. Also, there are no special effects to simulate the imagined events in a story which makes the production real.

Most theatre lovers who spoke to this reporter after The Economy Jugglers: Osphatheleni play at the Bulawayo Theatre recently said watching plays was the most affordable (as little as RTGS$4) and a refreshing activity.

One Monalisa Mbambo said theatre gives a person a different perspective and makes one forget their troubles as it relaxes the mind and puts someone in a different world.

“It’s always a great experience watching stage plays here at the Bulawayo Theatre as it’s relaxing. I also get to interact with people and forget about the outside world,” she said.

Samantha Nunu, one of the regular theatre attendees, said: “The essence of being wrapped up in the dramatic rhythm with the actors as they showcase their talents is blissful. The fact that the play is live also connects the viewers to its motion.”

She added: “The impact of the emotions portrayed by the actors along with the dramatic music rouses one in different kinds of emotions — excitement, happiness, sorrow and grief.”

Others said they enjoy spending their time watching theatre productions because of the ambience at the Bulawayo Theatre.

“This is a good getaway because I get to meet different faces here. We’ve become family as everyone is free and willing to mingle,” said one Joseph Hlatshwayo.

He said theatre was good in that it has everything for everyone.

“For those like me who enjoy their wise waters, there is a bar at the theatre so one, after watching the play, can imbibe afterwards.”

Hlatshwayo encouraged people to explore this sort of entertainment.

“I initially wasn’t a fan of theatre but after my girlfriend introduced me to it, I realised it was actually a fun activity. The good thing about the plays versus international movies is that they have a local script which we, as locals, can all relate to. It’s like the actors are talking to/about you which is good.”

A scientific research found that reading and watching movies of Hamlet and A Christmas Carol could not account for the increase in knowledge experienced by students who attended live performances of the plays.

Attesting to this, Terrence Matongo, a student said: “I’ve watched plays at the Bulawayo Theatre before and as a student. I’ve benefited immensely as they’ve done plays we study at school. I grasped more than I would from reading or watching a movie.” — @waynecas