Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

NATIONAL team all-rounder, Sean Williams, won the Spar Bonsa T20 league Player of the Tournament whose games were held at the Heath Streak Cricket Academy in Bulawayo.

Williams turned out for Sabres as one of the national team players selected in the league to play for the clubs. Each team was allowed to have one professional player for this year’s competition.

As a batsman, he posted 410 runs, leading the charts as one of the top three batsmen in the league, while Badgers captain Thamsanqa Nunu had 358 runs in second place, and Hawks batsman Tinashe Kamhunukamwe had 354 runs to finish in third place.

Williams collected 17 wickets, one behind national team bowler Ainsley Ndlovu, who played for Tigers. Third place went to Nunu with 16 wickets.

“A big thank you to those involved in a wonderful tournament. Glad to have had the chance to make new friends, and winning this award is a special thing for me,” Sean Williams wrote on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Nunu was named Batsman of the Tournament, while Ndlovu was named Bowler of the Tournament, collecting 18 wickets, with the Under-19 player of the tournament going to Thembelani Ncube of the Fazak Power Raptors.

The T20 league concluded last week with Raptors being crowned champions, as they beat Badgers by five wickets. William’s side finished sixth, losing to Tigers by seven wickets.

“One thing we were determined to do is to make sure that this tournament changed the way cricket was viewed and it did that.

“It is noted by the fans here, the people involved in this tournament, the feedback we had from our corporate partners and how positive it has been, not only to the players but to the community as well,” said tournament director, Duncan Frost.