Sony Music West Africa has held a private listening party of Davido’s upcoming album ‘A Good Time’ in Lagos.

The event was anchored by MTV Base TV Host, Ehiz. Nigerian music personalities in attendance include DJ Jimmy Jatt, Olisa Adibua, Moet Abebe amongst others.

An excited Davido took the audience on a trip down memory lane from how his career began to the little phase when he felt boxed as a singer.

He also revealed how he eventually conquered that challenging phase by reuniting with his old-time associates, Asa Asika and Shizzi.

The former currently manages Davido.

Announcing the title of the album, the singer said all the songs were produced by Nigerian producers except for one. The new body of work is set for release in October.

During his remarks, the General Manager, Sony Music West Africa, Oluwaseun LIyod better known as Sir Banko said he believes greatly in time and seasons.

He also noted that the album is arriving “at this crucial point in African music history”.

He said, “For me, despite all the negative news been churn out by the Media about Africa, African music remains that positive force that can’t be ignored.

“This album is coming at a time when Africans now see their fellow African brother as threats. A time when Nigerians are been labeled fraudsters.

So, here’s what happens Davido comes in with this great body of work to change the narrative and tell the world that my fellow African brothers are not violent beings. Rather they are a peaceful continent with rich cultures, traditions, and people who just want to have a good time.”

The album titled, ‘A Good Time’ will comprise of 10-13 tracks. The guests were treated to an exclusive listening of three songs off the album and Meek Mill’s verse on ‘Blow My Mind’.

Davido inked a record deal with Sony Music four years ago.