Divineinsight BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

The Bible calls on us to pray for our leaders that we may live in peace. But the hardest thing is to pray from an angry heart.

Being a Christian does not mean one cannot get angry. Yes, you can be angry, but the Bible warns against letting the sun go down on your anger. Even God gets angry. The question then is: How do you pray for someone that you are angry with?

Most prayers being prayed in Zimbabwe are because people are angry at the current leadership even though the leadership tries to act as if the people are happy with it. In the Bible, Rehoboam ignored the cries of the people and it cost him the kingdom. He lost the support of 10 tribes of Israel. We are called to pray and not judge, yet not to judge is hard when you do not see beyond men’s systems.

The situation in Zimbabwe is beyond its leadership and the story of the nation can only change because God desires it to happen. God Himself has delegated authority to the church, yet the church prays from her emotions rather than from an informed position. The situation in Zimbabwe is not about who is the right political leader for economic change. It is about whom, among the leaders, is willing to allow God to come into the equation.

If the church leaders get a chance to meet with the politicians, they are corrupted by the wealth and influence around them. Yet the church is the agent of change. No wonder the Bible says if salt loses its taste, it can no longer be used but should be thrown out.

African fathers have one challenge. If their son points out their mistakes, they consider it disrespect. Yet for Westerners, it is a sign of maturity for the son to even see his father’s shortcomings. When Gideon was separated, he challenged the altars his fathers had established and pulled them down because he had gained insight that those altars caused God’s anger to be kindled against Israel. Zimbabweans need not to put their trust in man for even the Bible speaks of the futility in trusting the flesh. Zimbabwe has the most educated and affluent people, yet she cannot break from the current cycle.

Gideon, although he was a mighty man of valour, hid from his enemies because of fear. A great military strategist was reduced to hiding a few grains of wheat from his enemies. The moment he was told of his strength, he went and destroyed the altars that had been established in his village.

After destroying the altars, Gideon went on to rally behind him thousands of men who were ready to stand and fight. Although so many came out, God needed only a few hundred. Gideon was shown that the victory of Israel was not because of numbers.

We need a few men in our nation in various sectors who fear God to help deliver Zimbabwe into its place of wealth. When Joseph interpreted Pharaoh’s dream, the Egyptian king looked at those around him and said none could take up the task other than Joseph.

Zimbabwe’s destiny is not in the hands of its politicians but in God’s hands and God is looking, saying: “Whom shall I send? Is there in the whole nation a few men and women who have the wisdom needed to take Zimbabwe out of this current state of affairs?” Let those men and women arise that will look beyond men and revive our nation.

God bless you and God bless our nation.

Humphrey Mtandwa is an anointed minister of the gospel and teacher of the Word based in South Africa. He has written several books including The Enoch Generation, Truthfulness and Theophany. He blogs at mtandwa.blogspot.com and can be contacted via e-mail or WhatsApp on +27 610286350.