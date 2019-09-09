WHILE people were outraged by Busiswa Gqulu’s alleged assault by her boyfriend Katlego “Kaygee” Mlangeni, the singer has maintained that she was unharmed.

Busiswa, who was responding to the assault claims that trended on Saturday, assured her fans through a post on Twitter that she was safe.

“I’m safe and unharmed and I am definitely performing in Botswana tonight [Saturday]. Thank you for your genuine concern,” she tweeted.

The assault claims began when Themba Kubheka, a rapper, posted a video in which he detailed how he was assaulted by Mlangeni.

Through his Facebook post, Mlangeni denied assaulting Busiswa, but admitted having a physical fight with Kubheka. He claimed he allegedly caught Busiswa and Kubheka having sex at their house.

“I got in the house and it was unlocked and seems like they decided to do a quickie. So, I entered the bedroom and I caught them having sex on the same bed I sleep on every day,” Mlangeni wrote in a post.

Kubheka said in the video: “So guys today . . . I was attacked by Busiswa’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy. This morning for the first time, she was opening up about her abusive baby daddy. As we were having this discussion in her apartment, the guy managed to somehow get in, and he found me in the apartment with her and started attacking me.

“While this is happening outside, Kaygee is physically beating Busiswa in the parking lot while I’m fighting off the friend.”

Busiswa’s alleged assault angered many people on social networks following weeks of gruesome deaths of women and children. – Sowetan