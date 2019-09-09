Business Editor

THE first step to establish the Comesa University of Regional Integration has begun with the launch of a virtual Masters Degree programme at the Kenyatta University in Kenya.

The regional trading bloc has already secured 60 000 for annual scholarships for the programme from the European Union through Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP Group) under the TradeCom II capacity building programme.

Kenyatta University was selected to host the programme owing to its advanced e-learning facilities and will collaborate with other 22 universities in other Comesa member states, including the University of Zimbabwe, which have been involved in the design of the project.

This emerged during the 6th Comesa Annual Research Forum, which ended in Nairobi on Friday. Comesa head of corporate communications, Mr Mwangi Gakunga, said the Master of Regional Integration (MRI) programme was designed for government officials working in divisions or units dealing with trade, integration and cooperation issues, students intending to work as trade officers, trade policy analysts, advisors, researchers, trade attaches, and private sector trade practitioners among others.

Chairman of the Department of Applied Economics at Kenyatta University, Dr Samuel Muthoga, said the commencement of the programme follows approval by the Commission of University Education in Kenya.

“The MRI programme will be offered during the first semester of 2019-2020 academic year in collaboration with the School of Virtual and Open Learning of Kenyatta University. About 30 students have so far applied for the programme,” Dr Muthoga said.

Senior Research Fellow at Comesa, Mr Benedict Musengele, told delegates that besides Kenyatta University, Comesa has signed Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Mauritius; the Open University of Mauritius; l’InstitutSupérieur de Gestion des Entreprise (ISGE) of Burundi; and the University of Zimbabwe to begin offering the programme.

Kenyatta University has advertised for students’ admission to the programme in September 2019. Open University of Mauritius and University of Mauritius are advertising for January intake while University of Zambia is at advanced stage of signing the MoU.

Mr Musengele the programme would be offered by course work and dissertation over the duration of two years. It consists of 10 compulsory and five elective courses. Examinations will be conducted at Kenyatta University campuses, in the embassies and Comesa Secretariat offices.

The launch of Comesa Virtual University was approved in October 2016 during the 19th Comesa Heads of State Summit held in Madagascar. The objective was to inculcate the dimension of regional integration in learning in higher institutions. Later, the MoU was developed to provide the framework for collaboration with the participating universities.

Professor Nelson Wawire, who has been coordinating the launch of the programme at the Kenyatta University, said preparations were underway between Comesa Secretariat and Kenyatta University to officially launch the programme.

The rationale for establishing the Masters programme was to build the capacity of member States to address the slow progress of regional integration in the Comesa region.

“Under this programme, the inability of Member countries to implement the numerous protocols, decisions and acts due to the apparent lack of institutional and human capital and related support mechanisms will be addressed,” said Mr Gakunga.