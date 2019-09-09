Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development will today conduct public hearings on the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Bill.

The amendment of the Bill will see the prosecution of suspects, the forfeiture of ill-gotten assets and the channelling of proceeds towards the fighting of white-collar crime.

According to a programme released by Parliament, the committee will start the hearings today at the New Ambassador Hotel in Harare at 2PM and proceed to Mutare tomorrow, where the hearing will be held at the Holiday Inn at 2PM.

“On Wednesday the committee will be at Gweru Civic Centre at 2PM while the last one will be held at the Small City Hall in Bulawayo on Thursday,” read a statement from Parliament.

Members of the public were urged to attend the meetings and make their submissions, which can also be made through e-mail.

The legislation was introduced through the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Amendment of Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act and Exchange Control Act Regulations, 2018.

The Act, enacted in June 2013, received Presidential consent this year amid an increase in cases of money laundering and financing of terrorism in the country, and necessitated the strengthening of the existing legislation in line with international best practices.

The law comprises composite legislation aimed at criminalising money laundering and the financing of terrorism in Zimbabwe, in line with the 40 recommendations of the financial action taskforce of the Eastern and Southern African Anti-Money Laundering Group.

The financial intelligence unit of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is working with Treasury to tackle illicit financial flows.

Government has said in order to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, tax evasion and corruption, it has become necessary to give powers to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and the Zimbabwe Republic police (ZRP) to elicit explanations from persons who exhibit great wealth without having any apparent lawful means of obtaining such wealth.

Accordingly, a new part will be inserted into the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act providing for unexplained wealth orders issued by the High Court at the instance of Zacc, Zimra or ZRP.

These orders will require the addressee to explain his or her wealth and provide supporting documentation. – @pamelashumba1