Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A 39-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been fined RTGS$ 200 for beating up his wife and damaging her phone worth RTGS$ 800.

Edson Mundanga pushed a door on Ms Sibongile Masiriva and threw her Huawei Y7 phone out of a kitchen window when she refused to talk to him after he arrived home drunk.

Mundanga pleaded guilty to malicious damage to property and physical abuse before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Shepherd Munjanja.

The magistrate fined him RTGS $200 or 90 days imprisonment plus a wholly suspended three months in prison on condition that he replaces the damaged phone.

Prosecuting, Mr Nathan Marime said on August 31 this year at around 8AM, Mundanga arrived home drunk and demanded Ms Masiriva’s body lotion which he poured on the floor.

“The complainant ignored the accused person who took her phone and threw it out of the window causing it to be damaged beyond repair,” said the prosecutor.

He said Ms Masiriva went to her bedroom where she tried to lock herself in but Mundanga pushed the door against her causing it to hit her left eye.

Ms Masiriva sustained a swollen left eye but she did not seek medical attention.

The matter was reported to the police and a follow up was made leading to Mundanga’s arrest.—@zinyuke98