Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE mining town of Kwekwe is set to host the inaugural Midlands Music Festival (MMF) at the Kwekwe Sports Club this weekend.

The festival, which is meant to showcase and promote local artistes in the Midlands region, will run from Friday to Sunday.

Ebenezer Mafuruse, one of the organisers of the event, said preparations were at an advanced stage. He said entertainment will be provided by the likes of Enzo Ishal, Killer T, Baba Harare, Selmor Mtukudzi, Diana Samkange, Mbeu, Jah Bless, Judgement Yard, The Travellers, Silas Muchemwa, Tinytrigger, Shawncat and Tawanda.

“The main idea is to uplift musicians in the Midlands province. We invited established artistes so that we can draw crowds and create a platform for the artists,” Mafuruse said.

Entrance fee on the first day has been pegged at RTGS$20, RTGS$10 for the second day with RTGS$20 being charged for the evening concert. On the last day, RTGS$20 will be charged with a discount price set to be given to those who purchase three-day passes.

“This festival is about bringing families together through music. We also want people to support local artists,” said Mafuruse.

He said the festival is not solely focused on music as there will also be a career fair on the second day.

The last day will be a laid back, jazz, gospel and soul day.

“Preparations are going well so far. We chose to hold the event in Kwekwe because it’s a central location as we want people from other cities to also come through.”

If all goes well, the festival will be held annually in different cities in the Midlands province. – @waynecas