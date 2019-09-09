Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Young Warriors will have to dig deep into their bag of tricks if they are to overturn a 5-0 scoreline against South Africa in the second leg of their Afcon Under-23 third round qualifier at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

In a bid to give the Young Warriors a strong support base, Zifa have reduced the gate charges by half, with the rest of the ground ticket pegged at $5, $10 for the VIP wings and $20 for the VIP enclosure.

Zimbabwe were embarrassingly beaten 5-0 in the first leg played in Johannesburg on Friday night. The Young Warriors need a miracle to overturn the scoreline against a South African side that brought some of their top players who include Europe-based forwards Luther Singh, who plays for Portuguese side Braga, Lyle Foster, who plays for French side Monaco and Kobamelo Kodisang, who is on the books of Portuguese side Sanjoanense.

The trio gave the Young Warriors a torrid time in Johannesburg, with Foster teeing up Kodisang for the first goal after 17 minutes. Singh doubled their lead in the 35th minute and Mokoena added the third just before the break with a powerful shot.

After the break, Singh made it four and Foster completed the rout.

Pressure will be on coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s forwards, Highlanders’ Prince Dube, Obriel Chirinda of Chicken Inn and Wilfred Muvirimi of Harare City.

Having already been thrashed, Ndiraya is unlikely to be defensive and will be offensive for the return tie with getting an early goal to settle the Young Warriors’ nerves a priority.

On a good day, right back Emmanuel Jalai of Dynamos and leftback Shadreck Nyahwa of Bulawayo Chiefs are capable of giving Zimbabwe attacking depth through the wings.

Harare City anchorman, Tatenda Tavengwa, is expected to give cover to the central defence and organise the midfield while Clive Rupiya (Caps United) and Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah) are some of the attack-minded players that Ndiraya would want to come to the party.

Team

Goalkeepers:

Martin Mapisa (Velez CF) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders:

Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos) Abubakar Moffat (Velez CF) Tawanda Chisi (Dynamos) Shadreck Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs) Romario Matova (FK Igman) Douglas Nyaupembe

Midfielders:

Juan Mutudza (Herentals) Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City) Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United) Hagiazo Magaya (FC Platinum) Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars) Anelka Chivandire (Triangle United) Clive Rupiya (Caps United)

Strikers:

Prince Dube (Highlanders) Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn) Wilfred Muvirimi (Harare City)