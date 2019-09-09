Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Zifa president, Felton Kamambo, has said that Zimbabwean football is in safe hands and there is no need for the nation to be in panic mode, now and in future.

The Zifa supremo was addressing 35 referees who are attending a one week Fifa Elite referees’ course at Elangeni Training Centre in Bulawayo yesterday.

“Before I present to you my report, I just want to say this here and now, your football is in safe hands, never believe all these things that are being written or said about your organisation especially on social media and other forums. We have been and continue to be accused of all sorts of things but we know that our hands are clean, be calm and know that your football is in safe hands, no need to panic or even think about panicking,” said Kamambo, who executive has been accused of embezzling funds.

“We have been accused of abusing Zifa funds, Fifa came here and audited our books and cleared us. As your leadership our stance is to remain as transparent as possible. Let those who are enemies of the game continue making noise but one day they will be proven wrong, we have nothing to hide,” said Kamambo.

The week long course is meant to equip referees with the latest trends in football and is being facilitated by acclaimed former referee Felix Tangawarima and Gregory Krzosek from Poland.

Speaking during one of the sessions yesterday, Tangawarima took the referees through the integrity lesson where he called upon the match officials to be professional and resist the temptation of accepting bribes so as to manipulate football matches.

“These schemers are slick people and they can be anyone so you really need to be alert. Some of these persons could be people you trust and believe in. However, I want to applaud you (Zimbabwean referees) because you have a good name in both Caf and Fifa after one of you resisted and reported an attempt to bribe him with US$10 000. It was indeed a commendable move to report such and would want to encourage you to take a leaf from that,” said Tangawarima.

Meanwhile, three referees failed the fitness test including a Fifa listed referee, Philani Ncube.

“I am personally disappointed really by Ncube’s failure to pass the fitness test. I am disturbed really because this test was also to select our referees for the Fifa panel and this means he will not be on the list next year, its sad, really sad indeed,” said Tangawarima.