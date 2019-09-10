Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

PREPARATIONS for the upcoming Tuku Memorial concert, the second instalment following the poorly attended tributary gig organised by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in July, are underway.

Show promoter, Patson “Chipaz” Chimbodza, confirmed at the weekend that the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority had given them a thumbs up for the tribute concert slated for September 27 at the Glamis Arena.

South Africa’s Mi Casa, Zambia’s Amayenge, James Sakala and locals Enzo Ishall, Soul Jah Love, Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Diana Samkange, Alick Macheso, Blot, Black Spirits and Tocky Vibes complete the star-studded line up of performing artistes.

The stellar line up of artists bears testimony to how much of an icon Dr Oliver Mtukudzi was.

While there have been several commemorative gigs for Tuku in and outside Zimbabwe, it appears the upcoming gig will be the mother of all memorials.

Mtukudzi or simply Tuku to his legion of fans, worked with almost everyone on the bill, and for those that he did not work with directly, he at least inspired them.

Interestingly, Soul Jah Love, who has not featured in any of the Tuku memorial concerts, will share the stage with some of the talented young artistes. Soul Jah Love known in Zimdancehall circles as Chibaba will be coming fresh from his new album launch Zviri Pandiri Zvihombe and one can imagine fireworks at the gig.

Added to this, Enzo Ishall is still at his peak with such hits as Bhiza and Magate still tearing the dance floors across the country.

On the other hand, Jah Prayzah’s latest single Sadza Nemuriwo will be more than welcome on stage.

Mtukudzi died on January 23 this year after succumbing to diabetes at the age of 66.