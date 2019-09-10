Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City will battle Biya and Friends in the inaugural Zifa Bulawayo Province Cup final after winning their semi-final matches.

City beat FMSA 3-2 on penalties at Barbourfields outside grounds after the game had ended 1-1 in regulation time. Biya and Friends edged Khami 1-0 at Luveve Youth Centre.

The final will be held this coming weekend.

Biya and Friends is the brainchild of former Warriors, Young Warriors and Highlanders’ captain Thulani Ncube, who is now based in the United States.

The team beat Saints and Lobengula Stars by an identical 4-2 score line in the first and second rounds respectively. A 3-2 win over Sabona Mzilikazi saw them reaching the semi-final.

City, who are under the guidance of former Highlanders defender, Innocent Mapuranga, have been impressive in the Division Three League. They are top of the table and on course to win the championship.

A total of 32 teams from Division Two and Division Three participated in the early stages of the inaugural competition.

Winners of the competition will walk away with $4 500 while the runners-up will bag $2 000. Losing semi-finalists will get $1 000.

Body Works Gym sponsors the top goal scorer and player of the tournament prizes. – @innocentskizoe