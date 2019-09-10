Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Government has disbursed $1 million to the Gweru Provincial Hospital for the upgrading of the health institution which is now a teaching facility for the Midlands State University (MSU) Faculty of Medicine.

In an interview yesterday, the hospital superintendent Dr Fabian Mashingaidze said the $1 million was part of the $5 million allocated by the Government for the upgrading of the hospital.

“We have received $1 million from Government for the upgrade of the hospital.

We are talking of top infrastructure upgrade and the money we got is going towards that.

The money received is part of the $5 million allocated for this project,” he said.

The hospital, he said, is now a teaching hospital which means it must have facilities that meet international standards for teaching of medical students.

“As a teaching health institution, the hospital must have facilities to give adequate exposure to medical students,” said Dr Mashingaidze.

He said the work involved construction of new theatres, renal unit, High Dependence Unit (HDU), Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and extra wards among other notable infrastructure upgrade.

“We are going to have a completely new block to house theatres, Intensive Care unit, renal unit and some wards.

“The ICU we have now is small as it has only three beds hence the decision to build a big one,” he said.

Dr Mashingaidze said increased number of specialist doctors need more space hence the expansion going on.

Speaking in Parliament recently, the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo said there is need to upgrade Gweru Provincial Hospital adding that funds will be made available for the programme.